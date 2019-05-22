WATCH: Idaho governor calls Garth Brooks, asks him to add second concert

BOISE — When he was sworn into office in January, Gov. Brad Little never imagined he’d be calling one of the biggest country stars of all time just a few months later.

But on Wednesday morning, Little spoke with Garth Brooks and asked him to perform another show when the music legend visits the Gem State this summer.

“Garth, this is Brad Little in Idaho,” the call began. “I got this new job as governor, and I didn’t think I’d get to do anything as fun as this.”

Brooks laughed and thanked Little before the governor made the request.

“We are so excited that you’ve agreed to come here but my constituent people were in this morning. They told me one of the biggest requests we’re getting in the office is to ask you to schedule another tour,” Little said. “You are blowing the doors off of anything that happened in Boise in a long, long time.”

Brooks is performing at Albertsons Stadium in Boise July 20. Tickets went on sale Friday, and around 40,000 seats sold out in less than an hour. Many fans were unable to get tickets and turned to social media to ask Brooks for another show.

The star confirmed his team has discussed the possibility of a second concert but would not announce any further details to Little.

“We’ve been looking at this, and I’m not sure what the possibilities are, but if it happens, it will be because of this phone call. I so, so appreciate it,” Brooks said.

Before hanging up, Little offered to provide the Boise State colors of orange and blue for one of Brooks’ guitars.

“I’ll take you up on it,” Brooks said. “Your people are awfully sweet to me. It’s always been a great place to play. This is going to be something special.”