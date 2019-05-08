Garth Brooks is coming to Idaho! Here’s how you can get tickets.

BOISE — It’s official: Country singer Garth Brooks will perform at Albertsons Stadium this summer.

Brooks will headline a concert Saturday, July 20, according to a press release. The Idaho Statesman reports the announcement arrived after nearly two months of rumors, media speculation and carefully worded non-denials from Boise State University.

Tickets will be on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, for $94.95 including all taxes and service charges. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase. Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or Ticketmaster Express: 1-877-654-2784. There will be no ticket sales at the stadium, Taco Bell Arena or any other physical Ticketmaster outlets on May 17.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. and feature in-the-round staging.

Brooks, 57, is one of the world’s best-selling music acts. Since releasing his first album in 1989, he’s sold more than 170 million records. This will be his first Treasure Valley concert in more than 20 years.

Although he’s a country entertainer, Brooks injects rock, pop and singer-songwriter influences into his songs. The crossover appeal of hits such as as his signature smash, “Friends in Low Places,” catapulted him to mainstream star status in the 1990s.

Earlier this year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Brooks was honored as the first iHeartRadio Artist of the Decade “for his undeniable impact on the music industry.”

But it’s not just Brooks’ massive popularity that makes his Boise stadium concert significant. It also marks a milestone for BSU.

Albertsons Stadium has never held a major concert on the blue turf. At least one promoter considered the possibility of Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney shows years ago, but they never materialized.

Before being renamed in 2014, Bronco Stadium hosted a handful of notable concerts in the 1970s and 1980s ranging from the Charlie Daniels Band to Carole King.

Brooks will be a bigger deal. Depending on how seats are configured on the football field, the stadium could hold more than 40,000 fans.

If Brooks’ concert sells out quickly, it seems plausible that a second date could be added. That scenario was not addressed in the media release.

Whatever the case, country fans have a decision to make. Brooks’ concert coincides with the annual Snake River Stampede rodeo July 16-20 at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.