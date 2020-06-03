Humphries defeats Virgin in Fremont Sheriff race

ST. ANTHONY — Three-term Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries won the Republican nomination Tuesday night after collecting more than half the votes that were cast.

Humphries was running against John Virgin, who is a detective at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office reports there were 3,214 total votes. Humphries received 2,002, 62% of votes, and Virgin tallied 1,212, 38% of the total.

“I certainly appreciate the support that this shows that I have,” Humphries said. “I appreciate everybody who has helped me in this election.”

In a candidate questionnaire posted on EastIdahoNews.com in May, Humphries explained that he was not seeking re-election just to win and then turn the office over to someone else. He said being elected sheriff of Fremont County 12 years ago is his proudest accomplishment when it comes to his career.

After the announcement that he won Tuesday, Humphries told EastIdahoNews.com that he believes his victory brings stability to the sheriff’s office.

“I’m looking forward to finishing up a couple of projects and tackling some new ones,” he said. “A big thank you to all of the supporters.”

Virgin could not be reached for a comment.

In other Fremont County news, Blair Dance won Fremont County Commissioner District 1, Scott Kamachi won Fremont County Commissioner District 2 and Lindsey Blake won Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney.

