Latter-day Saint apostle Elder Holland released from hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland has been released from the hospital, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday.

Elder Holland, 79, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, had been in the hospital since last week for “brief observation,” the church said, following several days of feeling ill.

“He is returning to normal activities,” church spokesman Eric Hawkins said. “He and his family appreciate the prayers and concern on his behalf.”

On Wednesday, the church announced the apostle had been admitted to the hospital while clarifying he didn’t have COVID-19.

