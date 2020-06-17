TODAY'S WEATHER
Latter-day Saint Church leader Jeffrey Holland admitted to hospital

Ryan Miller, KSL.com

Faith & Family

  Published at  | 
Updated at

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland has been admitted to the hospital, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday.

Elder Holland, 79, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was admitted last week following several days of illness.

The church said Elder Holland does not have COVID-19, but other diagnostic studies are now being done.

No further information was available.

