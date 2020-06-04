Local bands plan to hold personal outdoor concerts for seniors

IDAHO FALLS — A local seniors advocacy company is hoping to raise the spirits of eastern Idaho’s elderly population by holding outdoor concerts for them.

Senior Solutions is sponsoring the event, which will include local bands Old Time Fiddlers, DJ Zarco, and Kumbia MX. The bands will be traveling around Idaho Falls on a trailer to the homes of nominated seniors to perform in front of the houses, according to a press release.

This allows the seniors and their families to enjoy the song from their own home, while still respecting social distancing guidelines.

Senior Solutions owner Chanse Powell and BYU-Idaho student and event planner Courtney Russell organized the event together for the benefit of seniors.

“I just felt like there was something that could be done for the seniors. A lot are at home and cooped up and do not have a lot to do. They could use some entertainment and we hope to bring that to them,” Chanse said.

“I love the idea of planning an event that will bring joy to people in a strange time, like right now. I am excited to bring some smiles to seniors,” Russell said.

Courtney said the company performed a senior talent show last year involving some of these bands. Having music there made the seniors very happy, so they wanted to find a way to do it again.

“They loved to dance to it and hang out, We have definitely seen the joy and smiles from the music of these bands,” she said.

To nominate a senior you love, contact Senior Solutions at (208) 821-0955 or email at info@seniorsolutionscp.com. Please include the name, address, phone number and a song request if desired. They will be accepting nominations until June 8th.