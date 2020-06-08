Local business hosting car show next month, and you’re invited to attend

IDAHO FALLS – After months of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a local business owner wants to bring the community together for “food, music and a good time.”

Brandunn Griggs, the shop manager at Art’s Muffler & Repair Center in Idaho Falls, is organizing the first-ever “Support the locals” show.

“We’re still trying to come up with a name and find something that fits perfect,” Griggs tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The event is happening Saturday, July 25, and will include a display of classic cars and motorcycles in the parking lot behind Art’s. A tire burnout competition will take place in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts across the street. Booths from local businesses and food from North Hi-Way Cafe will also be available.

“Local businesses can come out and sell merchandise, get their names out there. We’re trying to help the community identify who the local businesses are,” Griggs says.

Some of the businesses that will be there include FUEL’d Apparel & Design in Ammon, LINE-X of Idaho Falls, a truck accessory store, will also be there. Bonneville County Choppers, a motorcycle shop in Idaho Falls will be in attendance as well.

North Hi-Way Cafe hosted its annual car show in the space behind Art’s over the weekend. Art’s Muffler & Repair was at the event and talked to many people in the community. Griggs feels there are other businesses that could benefit from participating in something like this.

“We’re just slowly starting to roll on this and hopefully we can turn it into something big,” says Griggs.

The event was prompted in part by the coronavirus outbreak. Griggs says his goal is to get people out of their homes and bring the community together.

This 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air is on display in the parking lot of Art’s Muffler & Repair | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Arts Muffler & Repair provides repair services for anything and everything related to cars. The most common service, according to owner Sam Robison, is muffler installs and brakes.

Art Goldsmith first opened the shop in 1952 on 1st Street. It moved to its current location at 410 Northgate Mile in 1979. Hap Mapes purchased the business several years later. Robison purchased it from Mapes in July of 2015.

“I started as an employee. (Mapes) was looking to sell it and I wanted to continue the tradition so I jumped in,” Robison says.

Robison says he is planning a big car show party for the business’s 70th anniversary in 2022.

Art’s community event and car show will kick off at 8 a.m. July 25. Admission is free. Griggs is inviting you and your family to attend.

“Show up for a good time and help support the locals,” Griggs says.

If you own a business and would like to be a vendor, call (208) 522-3722.

1966 Ford F-250 on display in the parking lot of Art’s Muffler & Repair | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com