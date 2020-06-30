Lori Daybell set for court hearing Tuesday on new criminal charges

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell will make an initial court appearance on new charges Tuesday afternoon.

Daybell was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence on Monday evening. The charges come about three weeks after investigators searched the home of her husband, Chad Daybell, and discovered the remains of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, her two children.

Rexburg Police served a third search warrant on the Daybell home Monday. Detectives were seen inside the house, exterior buildings and in the backyard with cameras. They left with brown evidence bags.

The initial appearance is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Lori Vallow Daybell and her attorney, Mark Means, will appear remotely from the Madison County Jail. EastIdahoNews.com will live stream the proceedings.