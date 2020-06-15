Man dies after crash at St. Anthony Sand Dunes

ST. ANTHONY — A Wyoming man died in an accident at the St. Anthony Sand Dunes Friday night.

Several people called 911 after seeing the 24-year-old man crash his dirt bike around 8 p.m., Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told EastIdahoNews.com.

A medical helicopter was called and the man was flown to a hospital in Idaho Falls. He later died of his injuries, according to Humphries.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to release the man’s name Tuesday pending notifications to family.