Man faces multiple charges after road rage incident

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On June 13, shortly after 2 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a hit and run incident and possible attempted assault that had just occurred.

After locating the involved parties and investigating the incident, James Schumacher, a 43-year-old Idaho Falls man, was arrested for aggravated assault, malicious injury to property and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the reporting party, the incident began with a blue Jeep Wrangler, driven by Schumacher, tailgating another vehicle, driven by the reporting party, and driving aggressively on Broadway Avenue. The second vehicle pulled into a parking lot to get away from the Jeep. Schumacher followed the vehicle into the parking lot and struck the vehicle with his Jeep.

At that time the second driver reported that Schumacher exited his vehicle and began yelling at him. When the driver rolled his window down slightly to take a photo of Schumacher’s vehicle, Schumacher reportedly advanced to the vehicle and attempted to spray the driver with what appeared to be pepper spray. The driver was able to roll up his window to avoid being sprayed, but reported that Schumacher struck the driver’s window with the canister several times before leaving and driving southbound on Saturn Avenue.

The driver called 911 and was able to provide a detailed description of the vehicle and the man involved in the incident, as well as the direction of travel. An Idaho Falls Police Officer already in the area was able to quickly locate the suspect vehicle and performed a traffic stop.

Officers spoke with both involved parties. Schumacher denied any involvement in the incident, however his story had several inconsistencies. In addition to matching the detailed description and a photo taken by the second driver, officers were able to find damage marks on both vehicles that corroborated the second driver’s reporting of the incident.

Schumacher admitted to having bear mace in the vehicle which officers located on the front passenger floorboard. The canister matched the description of the canister described by the reporting party and was seized as evidence.

Schumacher was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.