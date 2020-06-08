Meridian doctor is still climbing on NBC competition

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) – Things didn’t end up how Kaleb Redden had hoped last week on “The Titan Games.”

But Redden — a Meridian resident who works as a sports medicine physician for St. Luke’s Health — gets another shot tonight on the NBC series. In episode 3 of season 2, Redden competes in the Central Regional Finals, where the winner moves on to face ex-NFL great Joe Thomas on Mt. Olympus.

Redden couldn’t beat Thomas, the show’s pro-Titan, in their first clash. But Redden topped his initial challenger both times on the athletic competition to earn a possible opportunity to face Thomas yet again this season — assuming he keeps winning tonight.

Idaho viewers should hope that Redden, who goes by the nickname Doc Thor, can do it. He actually jumped ahead of Thomas in their first clash before running out of gas at the end while dragging a 300-pound ball-and-chain and sledgehammer.

Hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “The Titan Games” airs at 7 p.m. on KPVI.