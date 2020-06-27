Pocatello wildfire fully contained after burning 8 acres

POCATELLO – A wildfire that broke out in Pocatello Friday afternoon is now fully contained.

City spokesman Logan McDougall tells EastIdahoNews.com a total of eight acres were burned, as of Friday night.

No deaths or injuries have been reported and no homes or structures were damaged.

The Pocatello Fire Department responded to the call around 3:40 p.m. and determined the fire started underneath a billboard in the Monte Vista area along Interstate 15 near milepost 71.

Kim Stouse with the Pocatello Fire Department tells KPVI engines were in the area to take care of it, and within about an hour, firefighters contained the fire and stopped the flames from progressing.

“When push comes to shove, people can step up and we can try to mitigate situations as quickly as possible, reduce the risks of fire to structures, and most importantly, save lives,” Stouse says.

An official cause of the fire has not yet been released, but Stouse is urging you to take precautions to prevent other wildfires from spreading. Dispose of tobacco products properly and avoid pulling your vehicle into grassy areas.

With the Fourth of July coming up, she is also advising you to be mindful.

“Please make sure you use fireworks responsibly so that we don’t have any issues with that.”