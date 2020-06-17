Secretary of Energy making announcement Thursday as he tours INL

IDAHO FALLS – U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette is making a stop in Idaho Falls this week to tour the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls.

He’ll be touring the facility Thursday.

INL spokeswoman Sarah Neumann tells EastIdahoNews.com Brouillette is expected to make an announcement on advanced nuclear energy in conjunction with his visit. She has not heard anything about what the announcement is going to be.

“I don’t have more on that, but I know they are planning on sending out a news release on Thursday with more information.”

Brouillette’s visit is closed to the media, but there will be a virtual news conference the following Monday.

A news release from the INL indicates the focus of Brouilette’s visit is to see first-hand the lab’s new CyberCore Integration Center. The INL uses this building to partner with businesses, colleges and federal agencies to combat cyberthreats.

The INL hosted a ribbon-cutting on the CyberCore building several months ago.

Brouillette will also be visiting INL facilities near Arco.

Neumann says the secretary of energy typically visits the INL at least one time during his tenure to see the work being done at the lab and learn more about the research employees are doing. The secretary’s visit usually coincides with an announcement and is usually significant, she says.

“Since I’ve been working at the lab for 10 years, every secretary has come out to visit,” says Neumann. “It’s a big deal because they’re the big boss.”

Neumann says this particular visit from Brouillette isn’t necessarily more significant than previous visits.

Brouillette was promoted as the U.S. Secretary of Energy Dec. 4 when former Secretary Rick Perry stepped down. Brouillette served as the Deputy Secretary of Energy for two years prior. He also served as a member of Louisiana’s State Mineral and Energy Board from 2013 to 2016.