Alleged credit union robber told restaurant manager his plan, deputies say

AMMON — An Ammon man who allegedly robbed a Mountain America Credit Union last week told the manager of a nearby restaurant that he intended to rob the bank.

At the time, the manager thought he was joking.

In court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, investigators say Matthew J. Stavert, 31, went into a nearby fast-food restaurant at about 4:40 p.m. on July 2. He had previously worked at the restaurant, and talked about his intentions just minutes before burglary alarms sounded at the nearby credit union on Hitt Road.

During the robbery, branch manager 33-year-old Jacob O’Haver died after suffering a medical emergency.

Bonneville County Sheriff deputies found out about the robbery at about 5 p.m., after multiple alarms were triggered throughout the credit union.

A bank teller later told detectives Stavert walked into the bank carrying a McDonald’s bag. She reported Stavert told her to “fill the bag.” When she asked, “with what?” Stavert stood silent. The teller asked Stavert if he had an account. He responded yes, but it was frozen.

The teller messaged other employees that she believed Stavert was trying to rob her. O’Haver walked out of the office, asked what was wrong and Stavert then told him to “fill the bag,” court documents report.

The O’Haver family. | Courtesy GoFundMe

The teller activated the alarm, pulled out $500, placed it on the counter, and Stavert put it into the brown sack.

As Stavert was leaving with the money, O’Haver fell and hit his head on a glass wall, which triggered a seizure, according to court documents.

Bank employees then called 911, and reported the medical emergency. When emergency responders arrived, they were unable to revive him.

Law enforcement quickly obtained photos of the suspect and his White Chevy Blazer from the bank. The vehicle was registered to Stavert, and deputies identified the man in the surveillance video as Stavert from a previous booking photo.

The restaurant manager also arrived at the scene to tell deputies about what she knew.

Shortly after, Idaho Falls Police officers and an Idaho State Police trooper found Stavert’s vehicle on Merritt Drive near 16th Street in Idaho Falls. Deputies found Stavert wearing the same clothes as captured in the surveillance footage, according to court documents.

He was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He is charged with felony robbery and burglary.

He remains in jail on $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.