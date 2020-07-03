Credit union employee dies from medical emergency during robbery; suspect identified

AMMON — A man who had a medical emergency during a credit union robbery in Ammon on Thursday has died.

Jacob O’Haver, 33, was pronounced dead at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after emergency responders were unable to revive him at Mountain America Credit Union or at the hospital, family members said. O’Haver is survived by his wife and four children.

The medical emergency happened at the end of the credit union robbery, although it’s not clear if the incidents are directly related, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell said. Family members say it was likely a cardiac arrest.

Multiple robbery alarms alerted authorities to an active robbery at Mountain America Credit Union on 25th E. in Ammon at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Shortly after, they got called from the same business about an employee suffering a medical emergency.

The alarms were tripped when a man, later identified as 31-year-old Matthew J. Stavert, entered the credit union and demanded money from one of the tellers. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Lovell said.

When emergency responders arrived, they worked to revive O’Haver, who had collapsed as the suspect left the building.

As this was happening, deputies worked with credit union staff to get a picture and description of the suspect and vehicle involved. They were able to determine his identity using his vehicle’s registration as well as an older booking photo, which matched the man in surveillance video.

Deputies also determined no weapons were shown during the robbery.

Shortly after, Idaho Falls Police officers and an Idaho State Police trooper found Stavert’s vehicle at a home on Merritt Drive near 16th Street in Idaho Falls. As officers approached, they stopped a separate vehicle leaving the house and detained two individuals down the street, who were later released after a brief investigation to determine if they were involved in this incident or other criminal activity, according to a news release.

Police secured the area around Merritt and East 16th Street in Idaho Falls on Thursday after Mountain America Credit Union in Ammon was robbed. | Courtesy Kaylee Shackelford

Another man, later identified as 22-year-old Kenlee M. McIntire of Idaho Falls, came out of the home and immediately ran when he saw officers. Authorities pursued and apprehended him a few blocks away. They found he was carrying a small amount of methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said.

McIntire was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. In addition to felony and misdemeanor drug charges, he also had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

Kenlee M. McIntire. | Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

During the apprehension of McIntire, police officers saw Stavert leave the house and tried to detain him. A brief standoff occurred, and SWAT was called to the scene.

Eventually, Stavert was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on felony robbery and burglary charges. Further charges may be forthcoming.

Click here to go to the GoFundMe that has been set up to help O’Haver’s family.