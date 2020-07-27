Body of missing Rigby woman found and recovered in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A missing Rigby woman was found dead in the Snake River on Monday morning, the Rigby Police Department announced.

Around 7 a.m., authorities found her vehicle at the Idaho Falls Latter-day Saint Temple parking lot, Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower said in a news release. A short time after, her body was found in the Snake River about a mile south of the vehicle.

Her cause of death has not been determined, but an autopsy has been scheduled for July 28 in Ada County.

Tracy had been missing since Friday, when she was scheduled to pick up her son from the Idaho Falls Airport, but never arrived. Authorities had pinged her cell phone in the area of Walmart on South Utah Avenue in Idaho Falls at around 12:30 p.m. that day. But authorities couldn’t find any sign of her during the weekend.

The Rigby Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department all participated in the search.