Police searching for information about missing Rigby woman

RIGBY — The Rigby Police Department is searching for information about a missing woman who was last seen at her home with family Thursday night.

Becky Ann Tracy, 48, of Rigby, planned to pick up her son at the Idaho Falls Airport on Friday at noon, but never arrived. She is believed to have left her home in the early morning that day, according to a news release.

Tracy left the area with her phone and in her vehicle, a silver 2011 Buick Regal with a Washington plate of ACD3453.

Family members and police were unable to reach her Friday, Officer Christian Teague tells EastIdahoNews.com. Police were able to last ping her phone in the area of the Walmart on South Utah in Idaho Falls around 12:30 p.m. that day.

Tracy is 5’7 and 170 lbs. She has green eyes and light brown hair with blonde highlights.

Anyone with information about the location of Tracy should call the Rigby Police Department at (208) 745-1951. The incident reference number is 2020-01239.