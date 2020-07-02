UPDATE: Crash of camper cleaned up on I15

UPDATE

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department reports crews cleaned up the crash involving a camper on Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls.

By 1:09 p.m. ITD reports the interstate is now fully open after a brief closure to clean up the crash that happened two hours earlier.

UPDATE

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department reports part of Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls is closed as crews clean up the crash of a camper trailer.

At around 12:20 ITD reported closing the southbound lanes between exits 113 and 108 and are detouring traffic around the area.

Witness report traffic is at a near standstill.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A pickup truck pulling a camper flipped over on Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls Thursday morning.

Idaho State Police were called out shortly after 11 a.m. to find the camper on its side off the road.

Paramedics were seen evaluating at least two people sitting in the grass near the freeway.

ISP reports no one was injured in the crash.

The Idaho Transportation Department says drivers should expect delays between exits 113 and 108 as police closed the right lane.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.