Credit cards stolen in Wyoming used to buy thousands of dollars worth of goods in Ammon

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Teton County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men they believe stole credit cards from cars and used them to buy thousands of dollars of goods from an Ammon store.

The two suspects broke into cars parked at the Phillips Trailhead in the Teton Pass Tuesday, according to a news release. Deputies say the men stole cash and credit cards from the vehicles, according to a news release.

“These two male suspects used numerous credit cards to purchase items at Target in (Ammon), to the amount of about $5,500,” the release reads.

Anyone who parked in Teton Pass Tuesday morning and may have seen something or noticed items missing from their car is asked to call the Teton County Sheriff’s office at (307) 733-2331.