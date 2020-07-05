Crews fighting 6-acre fire in Pocatello, homeowners ordered to evacuate

POCATELLO – Fire crews are on the scene of a fire near Pocatello Creek Road.

Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Kelsey Griffee tells EastIdahoNews.com the six-acre fire started around 3 p.m. near the KOA campground.

BLM is assisting Bannock County in the response, so she wasn’t sure what caused the fire or whether any homes or structures were threatened.

Bannock County could not be reached for comment, but KPVI reports Pocatello Creek Road is closed and people living on W. Trayis Ridge Road have been ordered to evacuate.

No injuries have been reported.

Griffee says there is a bulldozer line around juniper where the fire started. Authorities are asking you to avoid the area as they work to put it out.

Full containment is estimated sometime Saturday evening.

The BLM and U.S. Forest Service are there with four engines and a bulldozer.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if we get new information.