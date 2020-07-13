FBI agent arrests man for alleged stabbing

FORT HALL — An FBI agent arrested a man on Wednesday for stabbing another man on the Fort Hall reservation.

A grand jury indicted Lance Jonathon Broncho for federal felony assault causing serious injury. A federal indictment obtained by EastIdahoNews.com alleges that Broncho stabbed the man in the stomach on April 7.

Broncho pleaded not guilty at his initial appearance.

Details of the alleged stabbing remain unclear.

Broncho remains held in the Bannock County Jail awaiting a jury trial on Sept. 14 before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.