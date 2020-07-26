Former ISU employee on probation for embezzlement arrested for child porn

BLACKFOOT — A former Idaho State University employee who is on probation for embezzling over $100,000 has been arrested for using child pornography.

Tyler Gene Liddle, 32, is behind bars in the Bingham County on five felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com indicate investigators discovered several pornographic images of pubescent girls between the ages of nine and 14 in Liddle’s possession.

The investigation began on Dec. 5, 2019, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip from Snapchat. The tip eventually led investigators to Liddle.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Tasks Force searched Liddle’s Blackfoot home Tuesday where they discovered the child pornography, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

On Wednesday, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the arrest of Liddle in a news release. The Blackfoot Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Postal Inspection Service, District 7 Probation and Parole Office and Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office all helped with the case.

In 2017, court records indicate Liddle was placed on 14-years of felony probation for misuse of public funds. According to the Idaho State Journal, Liddle pleaded guilty to embezzling $116,000 from the school. Liddle worked as a financial technician in the Student Involvement Center.

Wasden encourages anyone with information on the exploitation of children to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at (208) 947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1 (800) 843-5678.

Liddle’s bail is set at $75,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 29.