Former ISU student admits to filming rape of child in campus bathroom, documents say

POCATELLO —- Investigators say a former student at Idaho State University filmed himself sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy in a campus bathroom.

In recently uncovered court documents, EastIdahoNews.com discovered investigators with the Department of Homeland Security determined Andrew John Jemmett, 20, filmed the sexual assault in April 2019. Jemmett is facing a federal sexual exploitation of a child charge.

ISU spokesman Stuart Summers confirmed Jemmett was a student at ISU from the Fall of 2017 to the Spring of 2019.

“The University fully cooperated with law enforcement and provided assistance with their investigation involving these serious allegations of sexual assault,” Summers said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “We are referring all other media inquiries to the Pocatello Police Department.”

On Jan. 7, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Jemmett for possessing child pornography, according to court documents. Las Vegas investigators determined Jemmett allegedly made the video in Pocatello and contacted Idaho authorities.

Pocatello Police said the 8-year-old victim was known to Jemmett and the rape occurred in a bathroom at ISU. Investigators contacted Homeland Security over concerns of which jurisdiction handles the case.

Court documents indicate that when asked by Las Vegas detectives, Jemmett admitted to producing the video but denied portions of the sexual assault.

In a review of Jemmett’s Snapchat account, Homeland Security investigators discovered Jemmett shared the video with at least one other unidentified person. Detectives are working to identify the person.

“Jemmett and the unidentified Snapchat user had multiple conversations about filming and distributing the rape of (the victim),” a criminal complaint reads. “The unidentified Snapchat user agreed to pay Jemmett and (the victim) $150 for making the video.”

U.S. Marshalls brought Jemmett back to Idaho this spring to face the charge. He’s pleaded not guilty and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail, who can house federal inmates.

A jury trial for Jemmett is scheduled for Aug. 17 at the United States Courthouse in Pocatello.