Idaho Falls Fire Department receives grant for decontamination system

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

Thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Walmart Giving Community Grant program, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was able to purchase new decontamination systems to use at each of their six fire stations.

The EcoloxTech is an electrolyzed water system that generates hypochlorous acid (HOCI), also known as electrolyzed water, to clean and disinfect. According to their website, the system is one hundred times more efficient than bleach at killing bacteria and viruses but will not harm people or the environment.

“The system is an inexpensive alternative to other cleaning solutions that are challenging for our department to purchase right now due to supply shortages,” states IFFD Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon.

The unit looks like a typical household kitchen appliance and only requires a mixture of water and salt. After water and salt are added to the EcoloxTech, it only takes five minutes for the mixture to be ready to transfer to portable sprayers and used on ambulances, engines, fire stations and non-electronic equipment.

“We are very fortunate to live a community that is so giving and supportive of first responders. We are also fortunate to have a staff that excels at finding solutions to challenges so that we can continue to provide the highest level of service possible. We extend our gratitude to our local Walmart and Sam’s Club community partners for their generosity,” states IFFD EMS Chief, Eric Day.