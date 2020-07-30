Idaho inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 dies at hospital

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction.

BOISE – With great sadness, the Idaho Department of Correction reports the death of an incarcerated person hospitalized with COVID-19.

On July 22, 2020, Frank Dawson Conover, 65, was transported from Idaho State Correctional Center to a Boise hospital for emergency treatment. While at the hospital, he tested positive for COVID-19 while being treated for other serious underlying health conditions.

Conover was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:49am, July 29.