Latest Bonneville County COVID-19 death is man in his 90s

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Public Health has announced that a Bonneville County man is the latest COVID-19 death in eastern Idaho.

The man, who was in his 90s, has not been identified due to hospital privacy laws.

“We at EIPH share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of this individual for their loss,” EIPH Community Health Division Administrator James Corbett said.

So far, there have been seven deaths in eastern Idaho since mid-March. Two in Bonneville County, two in Bannock County, two in Bingham County and one in Jefferson County. Some 1,397 people in eastern Idaho have recovered from COVID-19.

Bonneville County, along with Teton County, is currently at the moderate risk level of the EIPH COVID-19 Regional Response Plan. That means that masks are mandatory in those counties, and gatherings are limited to 150 people.

COVID-19 has an extremely high recovery rate, and the vast majority of people who catch the virus will recover at home with no problems.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and our local health districts encourage everyone to practice preventive measures to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. This includes staying home if you’re sick, physical distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing face coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible.

For questions regarding COVID-19, call EIPH’s call center at (208) 522-0310 or toll free at (855) 533-3160 to speak with someone. The call center is open Mon. through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or on their Facebook page.

For more COVID-19 news, click here.