Man arrested for allegedly beating a woman and breaking her jaw

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On July 12, shortly after 1 a.m., Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a residence in the 2000 block of 12th street for a report of a physical disturbance that had just occurred.

When officers arrived they found a woman with clearly visible injuries to her face, including a bloody and swollen jaw. When the woman opened her mouth, officers could see a clear break in her bottom jaw.

The woman was able to tell officers that she and Lambert Peterson had an argument about a phone when Peterson became upset. According to the victim, the argument turned physical and Peterson punched her multiple times in the face before she fell on the ground. When she fell on the ground, Peterson kicked her in the mouth, which she believed was when her jaw was broken.

Peterson and the victim then moved outside the residence where the verbal argument continued. Peterson then left the residence in a vehicle.

Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded and provided medical aid to the victim and transported her to an area hospital. Hospital staff confirmed the victim had sustained a broken jaw and would need to undergo surgery.

Idaho Falls Police Officers believed that Peterson may come back to the residence. Officers waited in the area for Peterson to return and after a short time, they witnessed the vehicle he had left in return and park in the parking lot.

Officers approached and stopped the vehicle. Peterson was located hiding under a blanket in the back seat and was taken into custody at that time.

Peterson told officers that the victim had struck him with a baton and brass knuckles. Officers observed that Peterson had scratches to his face consistent with defensive wounds, but no injuries consistent with brass knuckles or a baton.

Lambert Peterson, a 28-year-old New Mexico resident, was arrested for felony aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, resisting and obstructing and on an outstanding felony bench warrant from New Mexico for robbery.