Melaleuca hiring more than 60 full-time employees immediately

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca is experiencing record growth and to keep up with demand, the company is looking to hire more than 60 full-time employees immediately.

Melaleuca sells nutritional, personal care, cleaning and cosmetic products and since COVID-19 began sweeping the nation, customers have placed a record number of orders for Clear Defense hand sanitizer, Sol-U-Guard disinfectant and Peak Performance Pack vitamins.

Since March, the Wellness Company has added over 100 positions based in Idaho Falls to handle the increase in volume and now, they are adding over 60 additional positions in distribution, manufacturing and the call center.

“The orders are coming in so fast from new and existing customers that we need more people to fill them,” says Cole Clinger, Melaleuca’s Chief Operations Officer. “The number of new customers coming to Melaleuca is exploding because people want a healthy immune system and they know we have great nutritional products.”

The majority of Melaleuca customers purchase products online and the company aims to pack and ship every order within 24 hours. Last month, CEO Frank VanderSloot tweeted that Melaleuca is on track for “our best growth year ever!”

Last night I called 21 new Executive Directors! The most ever in a single month! Breaking last months new record! We are on track for our best growth year ever! Beating those years that INC Magazine listed us in the 500 Hall of Fame & named us one of USA’s fastest growing co.s. — Frank L VanderSloot (@FLVanderSloot) June 9, 2020

Melaleuca offers a variety of benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, 401(K) program with employer match, paid vacation, on-site restaurant and a $90 monthly product certificate for every employee. To apply or find out more information on the job openings, click here.

“We’ve got the best pay and the best benefits in east Idaho hands down. We look forward to having more people join us,” Clinger says.