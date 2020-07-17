Missing Montana mother found safe in Texas

DILLON, Montana — Authorities announced Thursday that a Montana mother missing for two weeks has been found safe in Texas.

The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department updated their original announcement on Facebook saying Shaila Thomas has been located and they thanked everyone who shared the missing person’s post. The department did not share any additional details.

During the search for Thomas, police found her broken phone in a gas station dumpster after she failed to show up to a family gathering.

Authorities expressed some level of concern due to a previous history of domestic violence between Thomas and 25-year-old Bryce Baltezar. Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department Undersheriff George Skuletich previously told EastIdahoNews.com they could not confirm if the two were together.

Police pinged Baltezar’s phone in Spencer, Idaho hours after Thomas disappeared. Both of their families took to Facebook pleading for their safe return.

Authorities never listed Baltazar as missing. However, the Montana Department of Corrections says he is wanted for leaving the state while on a conditional release from prison.