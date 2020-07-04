Organizers gearing up for 16th annual Rigby Hot Classic Nights Car Show next weekend

RIGBY — The Rigby Hot Classic Nights Car Show and Drag is not only a beloved tradition of seeing classic cars and prizes, it’s also one of the largest fundraisers to support senior citizens in the area.

The 16th annual event is happening Saturday, July 11th to support the Meals on Wheels program, and organizers are asking you to be cautious and careful due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you don’t feel comfortable coming then please stay home,” Todd Stowell, chairman of the show, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Be responsible.”

Though the event will be outdoors, Stowell is encouraging those who attend to wear face masks and social distance as best as they can.

In addition to a car/truck show, the event will also include a 100-foot street drag race sponsored by the Midnight Muscle Car Club, and a raffle. Food and other vendors will be available as well. It will culminate with a parade down Main street at 5 p.m.

Stowell says the car show got started 16 years ago when a group of seniors came to him about setting up a hamburger stand to fund the meals on wheels business.

“With the challenges they were faced with, I decided to jump in and see if we can get more people here,” he added.

Stowell helped put on the classic car show, and the seniors provided the food to sell. Multiple volunteers got involved and it’s become increasingly popular over the years.

“It’s grown from 30-40 cars to well over a couple hundred. I really thought maybe we would do one or two years and it would fade away. I had no idea how it would grow into a massive show,” Stowell says.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Rigby City Park. Stowell invites you to come with your family for some “chrome smokin’ noise” and fun.

Visit the Facebook page for more information. Those interested in volunteering can call Stowell directly at (208) 589-6600.