Sara Walton Brady pleads not guilty to trespassing in Meridian park playground

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Sara Walton Brady, 40, of Meridian, entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday during a virtual preliminary hearing.

Walton Brady is facing one misdemeanor charge of trespassing with failure to depart after she was arrested at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian in April during an argument with Meridian Police over her right to have children on the playground.

According to a police press release, officers responded after several calls were made to dispatch. Officers then informed those gathered that the playground structure was closed and that they were welcome to utilize open areas of the park.

After the arrest of Walton Brady, police cordoned off the playground again with caution tape, signifying its closure. Video on Facebook showed some people taking that tape down as well.

On March 23, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Meridian closed city playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment, while allowing walking paths to remain open.

Walton Brady’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 12.