Sarah Brady offers emotional apology to Meridian Police after recent arrest

MERIDIAN (KIVI) – The woman who’s arrest led to protests and a demonstrations outside a Meridian Police Officer’s house has apologized.

Sarah Brady was arrested earlier this week on a misdemeanor trespassing charge after Meridian Police asked her several times to leave a playground at Kleiner Park.

Brady says she did not expect Ammon Bundy and the Idaho Freedom Foundation to take the protests as far as they did.

“I had nothing to do with protesters showing up at your home, but I promise you from the bottom of my heart I personally had nothing to do with those actions,” said Brady. “I do not condone or support them in any way.”

Brady also said she has reached out to the organizers of the protests and asked that it not happen again. Brady’s home address was released on the Internet several times over the past few days. She said she understands the danger of having an address leaked can cause a person and their family.

Kleiner Park is open but playgrounds are closed because health experts believe the coronavirus can live on surfaces like playground equipment for days or weeks.

