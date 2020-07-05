U.S. 95 between Riggins and Pollock will not re-open this afternoon due to safety concerns

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGGINS — U.S. Highway 95 will no longer open to traffic between Pollock and Riggins this afternoon to allow for continued monitoring of the slide at milepost 188.

“We know this is contradictory to what we had hoped to accomplish today and will cause long detours for travelers heading home,” ITD District Engineer Doral Hoff said. “However, without enough data and uncertainty about an apparent gap at the top of the hillside, we are concerned it might be active still.”

RELATED | US 95 between Riggins and Pollock may temporarily reopen tomorrow afternoon

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, crews left the site once a crack in the rock face became visible from below. They had been working on a temporary road around the slide as well as building a rock berm and placing container boxes to shield traffic once allowed to pass through.

“The very nature of slides is unpredictable,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins says. “At this time, we’re not sure when we will be able to open the highway, but we are continuing to conduct geotechnical surveys and tomorrow will have experts on the slope to pry off any loose material and further analyze its condition.”

RELATED | WATCH: Rockslide closes U.S. 95 near Riggins, cutting off vital north-south Idaho route

The highway has been closed since Friday morning.

Drivers should download the 511 app, follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter and pay attention to signs in the area.