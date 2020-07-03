WATCH: Rockslide closes U.S. 95 near Riggins, cutting off vital north-south Idaho route

RIGGINS (Idaho Statesman) — A rockslide has closed U.S. 95 between New Meadows and Riggins, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said Friday, meaning the key north-south route from McCall to Lewiston and North Idaho won’t be an option for Fourth of July travelers.

The Sheriff’s Office said online that the slide occurred at milepost 188 in the area of Sheep Creek. U.S. 95 is blocked between New Meadows and about 5 miles south of Riggins.

Officials said it’s not clear how long the road would be closed because there is no way to estimate when all of the rocks and debris can be cleared.

A rockslide Friday morning closed U.S. 95 between Riggins and New Meadows. Provided by Carmen Escalera | Idaho Statesman