UPDATE: Man shot in road rage incident with suspect at large

IDAHO FALLS — Police say an unknown man shot another man after a road rage incident in Idaho Falls around 4 a.m. Friday.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements reports investigators to want to identify a suspect as those involved — the victim and two witnesses — refuse to cooperate with detectives.

“From the information that officers have been able to verify, the incident appears to have been between individuals who were known to each other and known to law enforcement,” Clements says in a news release. “IFPD does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the general public at this time.”

Officers rushed to Bentley Way after a passenger in one of the cars called 911 to report a road rage incident. One car reportedly tried running the other off the road. Police quickly learned two cars were driving on Woodruff Avenue before pulling off on the side road near Stones Kia.

A man then fired two shots at the driver of one of the cars. One bullet struck his body. Law enforcement and emergency responders were able to treat the wound, and the victim was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Medical Center. His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, Clements said.

The unidentified suspect drove away before law enforcement arrived.

“The victim and the two witnesses initially gave conflicting statements to law enforcement and are currently refusing to cooperate with the investigation,” Clements says.

As the police attempt to identify and locate a suspect and verify details they ask for anyone who has security cameras in the area to check for footage for anything that might help in the investigation. They report looking for people and vehicles in the area of the incident between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with footage or may have witnessed anything is asked to contact IFPD at (208)-529-1200.

Woodruff Avenue was closed between Lincoln Road and John Adams Parkway while investigators look into what happened. The road re-opened around 8 a.m. but police had a section near Stones Kia on Woodruff Avenue taped off. An older model sedan was towed from the area.

