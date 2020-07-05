Video released in Pocatello officer-involved shooting

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police have released dash camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that killed a 23-year-old man.

The footage, released Monday, comes from the incident on Feb. 25, when officers found Neal Stuart Nevada of Fort Hall wielding a knife. The video shows Nevada approaching quickly towards officers as the incident moves off-camera. Several gunshots are heard as those nearby cry out.

The incident began around 11 p.m. on the 400 block of East Dunn Street after a domestic violence 911 call.

“My daughter’s boyfriend is in here messing s— up in her bedroom,” the caller told dispatchers. “(Nevada is) trying to grab her and take her to the room and I told him not to touch her. I’m done.”

Armed with knives, Nevada reportedly left the home in a car. Officers found him in the area of South 2nd Avenue and Stansbury Street.

The video above shows an incident on Feb. 25 when a Pocatello Police officer shot and killed Neal Stuart Nevada, 23, of Fort Hall, who was wielding a knife. It contains graphic content and strong language. | Courtesy Pocatello Police Department

Video shows Nevada run away from an officer’s patrol car. When the officer stops and steps out, Nevada is seen charging with two large kitchen knives.

“Stop right there,” an officer is heard saying in the video.

Nevada continues to charge as approximately eight shots were fired from two officers’ guns. More officers rushed to the scene finding Nevada clinging to life.

“He’s still breathing,” an officer said.

Officers are seen placing cuffs onto Nevada as they roll him over to perform CPR. They continue chest compressions for several minutes, but Nevada eventually dies.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Taskforce investigated the incident. Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei provided a four-hour video released by the department. He said the task force interviewed witnesses and collected evidence before passing the cases onto the Twin Falls County Prosecutor.

The outside office then reviewed the case themselves and “found the officers justified in their actions.”

“Officers react to situations based off the information they have at that moment in times that are tense and rapidly evolving,” Schei said. “In this situation, the officers only had seconds to react.”

The Pocatello Police Department does not currently equip each officer with a body camera.

“This is why body camera footage is not available for all officers on the scene,” Schei said.

The first knife police say Neal Stuart Nevada held as he charged officers | Courtesy Pocatello Police Department

The seccond knife police say Neal Stuart Nevada held as he charged officers | Courtesy Pocatello Police Department