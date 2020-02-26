Police fatally shot armed man in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A 23-year-old man was fatally shot by police Tuesday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of East Dunn Street, according to a Pocatello Police Department news release.

The disturbance involved a male with a knife, and a female, Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal. It was reported to police by a family member who called 911.

When police arrived they found that a male suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle. Police located him in the area of South 2nd Avenue and Stansbury Street.

It’s not clear exactly what happened, but when contacted by officers, the man was found to be armed with a knife. At some point during the meeting, the man was shot by officers.

A neighbor said he heard six to eight gunshots, according to the Idaho State Journal.

Life-saving measures were performed by police and paramedics, but the man died at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s name or any other details about the prior incident.

No police officers or other individuals were injured during the shooting, officials said.

More information about the case is expected to be released Thursday, according to the Idaho State Journal.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force, led by Idaho State Police, will be conducting an investigation into the incident because it involved the firing of a weapon by a police officer.