1 killed after being thrown from vehicle near Spencer

SPENCER – Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly car crash near Spencer Friday morning.

A news release from ISP indicates the crash occurred around 8:45 on Interstate 15 near Spencer.

Thirty-one-year-old Ychel Portillo of Soda Springs was traveling southbound in a 2009 Saturn Aura. For an unknown reason, Portillo drove off the left side of the road, overcorrected and rolled the car on the opposite side.

Portillo was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, according to the news release. Portillo died shortly after impact. The family has been notified.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted ISP in the response.