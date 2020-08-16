16 people injured in hot air balloon crash near Jackson, investigation continues

TETON VILLAGE, Wyoming – The investigation of a hot air balloon crash in Wyoming continues after numerous people were injured near Teton Village Monday.

Terry Williams, a spokesman with the NTSB, tells EastIdahoNews.com investigators are currently gathering information and hope to be able to provide additional details soon.

Meanwhile, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports more than 16 people were hurt in a crash that involved three balloons. A scenic flight took a terrifying turn shortly after 8 a.m. Passenger Clinton Phillips says a shift in the wind caused the balloon he was in to come to a crashing halt in a field.

“We were descending so fast,” Phillips says. “It was lifting us up and slamming us back down again. We were desperately trying not to fall out.”

Phillips was reportedly in the balloon with his wife, three kids and about 15 other people.

“I couldn’t believe how beautiful everything was and then we were in hell a few minutes later. It was crazy,” says Phillips.

Another balloon skidded across the field and hit a fence.

A news release from the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office indicates the crash occurred near Propane Road about a third of a mile west of State Highway 390.

It happened over an area between Teton Village and The Aspens. Two balloons were down in a field, while the other was reported to have crashed near an area with trees further south.

One person was flown to Idaho was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, JHNG reports. Five others were taken by ambulance to St. John’s Urgent Care in Jackson.

Hospital spokesperson Karen Connelly later said 10 patients were treated at St. John’s. Three of them were admitted in good condition, and the rest were released later that day. Wrist, ankle and shoulder injuries were the common injuries among those involved in the crash, Connelly says.

“It was a pretty traumatic experience,” Phillips says. “My girls are pretty scratched up, and my son might have a concussion, and we think my wife’s ribs are broken.”

The weather is believed to have played a role in the crash, but Williams says it’s too early to say for sure.

The Wyoming Balloon Company was hosting the flight. Allen Kenizter, an FAA spokesperson for the northwestern region, said the balloons crashed under “unknown circumstances” and that “there are no prohibitions against this company from continuing to operate.”

Along with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, Grand Teton National Park, and Air Idaho were involved in the initial response.

More information will be posted when it is available.

Jacob Gore | Buckrail

