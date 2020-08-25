TODAY'S WEATHER
51-year-old man dead after he was found unresponsive on mountain bike trail

Nicole Blanchard, Idaho Statesman

Idaho

  Published at

The pump track is in the northwest corner of the Ada/Eagle Bike Park, above the skating rink. Riders try to navigate the humps without pedaling. | Chadd Cripe, Idaho Statesman

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified a 51-year-old Eagle man who died after he was found unresponsive at a local bike park.

John Marc Hegewald was found “down and unresponsive” Sunday on a mountain bike trail at Eagle Bike Park, the coroner’s office said in a news release. Hegewald was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m.

Officials said they do not suspect any foul play and believe Hegewald’s death was accidental. Toxicology results could take several weeks to return.

