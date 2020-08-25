51-year-old man dead after he was found unresponsive on mountain bike trail

EAGLE (KIVI) – A 51-year-old Eagle man was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive on a mountain bike trail Sunday.

John Marc Hegewald was found unresponsive Sunday on a mountain bike trail at the Eagle Bike Park Complex in Eagle. He was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

His death is being treated as an accidental death and no foul play is suspected, according to the Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death is currently under investigation.