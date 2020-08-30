Black Sand fire in St. Anthony now fully contained
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
St. Anthony
ST. ANTHONY – The Black Sand Fire near the St. Anthony sand dunes is now fully contained after burning 129 acres, according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.
The lightning-caused fire started around 6 p.m. Friday. Around 9 p.m., crews had made significant progress on the fire and stopped its progression.
Officials with the Bureau of Land Management originally planned to have the fire contained by 6 p.m. Saturday. It was officially contained around 10 p.m. Saturday.
