UPDATE: Firefighters slow progress of Black Sand Fire

ST. ANTHONY — Firefighters have stopped the forward progression of the Black Sand Fire, but will continue to fight the blaze throughout the night.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, the fire had growth to about 120 acres. It ignited around 6 p.m. about six miles north of St. Anthony near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

A significant amount of air and ground resources have been deployed to fight the fire. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to stay away from the dunes, as the fire could rapidly change direction and possibly endanger people recreating in the area.

BLM officials say full containment of the fire is expected at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike.

East Idaho News will update this article as more details are released.