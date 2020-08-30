Bomb squad called to investigate device found in Rigby home

RIGBY – Investigators have determined a device found in a Rigby home was not an explosive device.

Christian Teague, an officer with the Rigby Police Department, tells EastIdahoNews.com a family found a suspicious device inside a home on Dove Avenue as they were cleaning it out Saturday evening.

No one was living there and police determined there was no immediate threat to the public, but investigators with Mountain Home Air Force Base were called to investigate.

An Explosive Ordinance Disposal team arrived Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

After investigating the object up close, Teague says they ultimately discovered it was a lighter shaped like a grenade and was not dangerous.

The investigation wrapped up by 11:30 and authorities have cleared the area.

Courtesy Rigby Police Department