Dash for Down Syndrome will be held virtually due to COVID-19

IDAHO FALLS — A popular eastern Idaho race is still taking place this year, but it’ll be different than years before, due to COVID-19.

Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect (EIDS) recently announced that this year’s Dash for Down Syndrome race and community celebration will be held virtually on Aug. 22. The annual event is geared toward celebrating children and adults with Down syndrome. It draws nearly 1,000 people every year and usually takes place at Snake River Landing on the fourth Saturday in August.

“Our annual Dash event hosts hundreds of community members, with a large number of them, including individuals with Down syndrome. As they are considered to be one of the at-risk populations for COVID-19, we felt that it was the responsible choice as an organization to move to a virtual race format for 2020,” Race Director Mary Murray said in a news release.

If you’re interested in participating, there’s a 10K, 3.21 mile and fun run/walk. You can register for one of three race options as an individual or sign up as part of a team.

“We are still encouraging families and friends of these individuals to still register as a team and carry out their own celebration,” Murray said in the news release. “Teams can make their own fun run race course around their neighborhood or a local park and post on social media. We want our kids and adults to know that this is still their special day and see how loved they are.”

Courtesy Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect

Swag bags are guaranteed for the first 500 people who register, official race shirts are included for all 10K, and 3.21-mile participants, and people’s times will be recorded through an app.

Murray said this is the largest fundraiser EIDS puts on each year. The funds raised from the event go straight into the operating budget of EIDS, which serves children and adults with Down syndrome and their families all across eastern Idaho.

“EIDS will be doing everything we can to make Aug. 22 as joyful and exciting from afar as it is when Dash happens as an in-person event,” Murray said in the news release.

Registration will close at noon on Aug. 21. To register for the race and see fees and other information, click here.

To learn more about EIDS, visit its website.