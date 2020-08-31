EIPH lifts COVID-19 restrictions for 2 counties

IDAHO FALLS — The Eastern Idaho Public Health Board has lifted Public Health’s Orders of Restriction regarding COVID-19 for Lemhi and Clark Counties.

The change is effective Monday and members of the public are no longer required to wear face coverings. There are also no restrictions on gatherings or events.

“It is still public health’s recommendation that everyone practice the prevention strategies of staying home when you’re sick, physical distancing outside of your immediate family members, wearing face-covering when in public when you cannot maintain physical distance from those outside of your household, and practice frequent handwashing,” EIPH spokeswoman Mimi Taylor said in a news release. “We all need to continue these efforts to keep the cases of COVID-19 at manageable levels and ensure our kids can stay in school, our businesses open, and so our hospitals are able to maintain capacity for all patients needing hospital care-not just COVID patients.”

You can read the order for Lemhi County here and the order for Clark County here.