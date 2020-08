GALLERY: Photos from Chad Daybell preliminary hearing

This is a gallery of photos taken during the preliminary hearing for Chad Daybell in Fremont County on Aug. 3 and 4. All photos were taken by John Roark, the designated press pool photographer.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

Chad Daybell and defense attorney John Prior are seen during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Prosecuting attorney Rob Wood objects to a field of questions during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Chad Daybell is seen during his preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Kay and Larry Woodcock react after the judge determined there was enough evidence to move the case onto district court during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

FBI intelligence analyst Benjamin Dean testifies about his analysis of Tammy Daybell’s cellphone during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Kay and Larry Woodcock are seen during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Melanie Gibb testifies during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

FBI forensic examiner Gary Lyu testifies during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Bruce Mattingly testifies during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Deputy Joe Powell testifies during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Defense attorney John Prior addresses the judge during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Prosecuting attorney Rob Wood addresses the judge during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Defense attorney John Prior questions Melanie Gibb during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Kay and Larry Woodcock are seen behind Chad Daybell during Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Whitney Gee, Idaho Victim Witness Association, left, and Kay Woodcock are seen during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Larry Woodcock listens to FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels’ testimony about the discovery of bodies on Chad Daybell’s property during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels testifies about the discovery of bodies on Chad Daybell’s property during Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Prosecuting attorney Rob Wood questions FBI Special Agent Steve Daniels about the discovery of bodies on Chad Daybell’s property during Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins speaks to attorneys during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Jared Scott Willmore of Madison County Sheriffs Office testifies about the jail’s phone system during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Defense attorney John Prior questions David Warwick during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

David Warwick testifies during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Melanie Gibb fields questions from defense attorney John Prior during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Melanie Gibb speaks with Kay Woodcock during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

Rexburg detective Ray Hermosillo fields questions as a witness during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Defense attorney John Prior looks over paperwork during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

A photo of Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Chad Daybell is seen during his preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Melanie Gibb testifies during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Kay and Larry Woodcock listen to testimony from Melanie Gibb during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Wynn Hill, Brigham Young University of Idaho’s Dean of Student Services, testifies during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Chad Daybell and defense attorney John Prior look over evidence during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Defense attorney John Prior speaks to the judge during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Chad Daybell is seen in the courtroom as Kay and Larry Woodcock look on during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Rexburg detective David Stubbs testifies during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Rexburg detective Ron Ball begins testimony during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Chad Daybell enters the courtroom during his preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Chad Daybell enters the court during his preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Prosecuting attorney Rob Wood is seen during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Kay and Larry Woodcock are seen during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Defense attorney John Prior addresses the judge during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Kay and Larry Woodcock listen to testimony during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Chad Daybell, left, confers with defense attorney John Prior during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Chad Daybell and defense attorney John Prior are seen during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Chad Daybell confers with defense attorney John Prior during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Chad Daybell and defense attorney John Prior are seen during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL

Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins is seen during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing in Fremont County on Monday, August 3, 2020. | Post Register/ John Roark, POOL