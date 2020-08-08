Idaho Air National Guard trains in rural communities

EMMETT (KIVI) – The Idaho Air National Guard will spend the next two weeks conducting unique training exercises all over rural Idaho.

One of the focuses of this training is helping people in remote areas while partnering with military organizations, local organizations and several small communities in Idaho.

KIVI caught up with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, who was performing an evacuation drill in Emmett.

In this drill, the 124th ASOS coordinated helicopter landings at Emmett High School while working with the U.S. Navy, who flew the birds.

“We are showcasing the fact that we are able to go in, and we would be able to get them back to Boise or another location to get people safe and secure,” said Chief MSG Mike Furman.

The Idaho Air National Guard will also conduct fire training with the Caldwell Fire Department, land navigation in remote areas and practice search and rescue techniques with the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue unit.

“We are going up to Valley County and Boise County to do some backcountry search and rescue plus some high angle rescue operations,” said Furman. “We will be doing some personal recovery operations as well.”

Furman says that training with different organizations in different areas helps the airmen improve their skills and learn new techniques.

He says it also helps to have the support of Idaho and the rural communities from McCall, Cascade, Smith’s Ferry, Garden Valley, Horseshoe Bend, Prairie and Emmett.

“The fact that the mayor and the city of Emmett are supportive and Gem County Sheriff’s Office is here supporting us is unparalleled to some of the training I’ve gotten throughout my career,” said Furman.