Man found in stranger’s home arrested again for drug trafficking

IDAHO FALLS — Police took Idaho Falls men into custody Tuesday for warrants and drug-related charges.

On July 22, the Idaho Falls Police Department arrested Dakota Clifford, 24, when a family discovered him inside their home after he hid from officers after a pursuit earlier that morning. Clifford posted $100,000 bond on July 31 and was placed on house arrest.

That same day, his ankle monitor was located abandoned just blocks from the house he was ordered to stay in. The monitor had been cut, and officers notified Bonneville County Pre-Trial Services. A warrant was obtained for his arrest for violating terms of his release, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news releases.

On Tuesday, an officer thought he spotted Clifford in a car on the road. Police report they saw someone from the car litter, leading to the officer to perform a traffic stop. Four people were inside the vehicle and the driver pulled into the Walgreens Parking lot on 1st street.

A man, later identified as Richard Veilleux, 28, stepped out of the car in an attempt to run. Investigators detained Veilleux, who they say gave a fake name.

In the front passenger seat, officers spoke with the man they recognized as Clifford. He said his name was “Jason Smith,” police say.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrived with a K9, which conducted a sniff around the car. The K9 alerted and investigators began searching the car.

Police reports show that officers found a baggie with 12.2 grams of heroin and two baggies of methamphetamine weighing a total of 2.95 grams in Clifford’s backpack.

Under Clifford’s seat, police found a 9mm pistol with a round in the chamber. As Clifford is a convicted felon, he’s prohibited from possessing a firearm.

In Veilleux’s backpack, police found a baggie with 7.95 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia. On Veilleux’s body, officers found a small container with .45 grams of heroin.

Veilleux was arrested for a felony trafficking of heroin, a misdemeanor warrant, misdemeanor providing false information to police, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clifford was arrested for felony trafficking of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony unlawful possession of a gun by a convicted felon, misdemeanor providing false information to police and four felony warrants for violation the terms of his release.

Both men were taken to the Bonneville County Jail. Clifford’s bail was set at $250,000 and Veilleux’s at $100,000. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Aug. 19.