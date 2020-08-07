Man gets probation for having sexual relationship with teen

ST. ANTHONY — A Fremont County man will spend time on probation after pleading guilty to an illicit sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Shaun Robert Bell, 21, was placed on five years of felony probation on July 28. District Judge Steven Boyce opted to place Bell on probation while suspending a two to a six-year prison sentence. Bell pleaded guilty to felony rape of a teenage victim where the perpetrator is 18 or older and felony enticing of a child over the internet.

Under Idaho law, a child under 16 cannot legally consent to sex with an adult.

Court documents indicate Bell and Fremont County Prosecutor Marcia Murdoch met in February for mediation before District Judge Bruce Pickett. Bell pleaded guilty to the charges knowing Murdoch would not file additional charges against him for the relationship with the teen. Prosecutors also agreed not to recommend more than a 10-year prison sentence against Bell for the rape charge.

In a psychosexual evaluation, experts determined Bell a low risk to re-offend, according to court documents.

RELATED | Fremont County man accused of having sex with minor

According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Bell admitted he began having sex with the girl starting in July 2017, when the victim was 15, and Bell was 18. The relationship continued until March 2019.

At Murdoch’s request, Magistrate Judge Faren Z. Eddins sealed the probable cause statement, police reports and victim statements. Eddins cited the victim’s right to privacy outweighs the public’s right to access the information.

Since Bell was 18 when the alleged crimes occurred, under Idaho law he is not required to register as a sex offender.

Boyce also ordered Bell to complete 100 hours of community service.